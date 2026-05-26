NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a young woman who was reported missing from Northeast Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Ann Borodina was last seen along the 1400 block of Northeast 191st Street, just before 11 p.m. on Monday.

Borodina stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black shirt and gray sweatpants at the time of her disappearance.

Borodina has not contacted family and may be in need of services. Investigators said she meets the criteria for a missing endangered person.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact MDSO Deputy A. Madrigal at 305-715-3300 (office), 305-715-3214 (desk), email u307222@mdso.com or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox