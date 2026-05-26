NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a young woman who was reported missing from Northeast Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Ann Borodina was last seen along the 1400 block of Northeast 191st Street, just before 11 p.m. on Monday.

Borodina stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black shirt and gray sweatpants at the time of her disappearance.

Borodina has not contacted family and may be in need of services. Investigators said she meets the criteria for a missing endangered person.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact MDSO Deputy A. Madrigal at 305-715-3300 (office), 305-715-3214 (desk), email u307222@mdso.com or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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