MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - New body camera footage released by Miami Beach Police shows the moments a yacht owner is taken into custody on charges of trafficking multiple teens.

In the body camera footage obtained exclusively by 7News, Miami Beach Police confronted 45-year-old Kutay Satiroglu, a yacht owner accused of trafficking several teenage girls, during his arrest in November 2025.

“You live here?” an officer asked Satiroglu.

“Yes,” responded Satiroglu.

“You don’t have any weapons on you, right?” asked an officer.

Satiroglu denied.

“Do you know this lady?” asked an officer.

“Yes, sir,” responded Satiroglu.

A judge read the initial charges during Satiroglu’s appearance in court.

“Human trafficking,” said a judge. “Hold you with no bond.”

A previous victim affected by Satiroglu shared her story with 7News.

“Assaulted and trafficked, and I actually was as well by the same man,” said Sierra Bush, a previous victim.

After Satiroglu’s Nov. 12 arrest at his Pine Tree Drive home for allegedly battering and trafficking one teen, he was hit with multiple separate, previous charges that involved other young women or girls while locked up.

“He tried to get violent with me, and eventually I was able to fight my way safely out of the boat,” said Krissila Calderon, another victim.

Authorities say Satiroglu hosted drug-fueled parties on his boat, which was used for a chartering business.

The night Satiroglu was busted, beach cops were called by the mother of a 17-year-old girl, who was “being held against her will and was being physically/sexually abused.”

“I’m staying on the boat. Yes,” said Satiroglu to officers.

“We’re gonna wait for him [other officer] to get the mom’s side of the story,” said an officer.

Satiroglu complied.

“The mom called us too,” said the officer.

“Yeah,” said Satiroglu.

Days after the initial report, previous alleged victims came to 7News with their stories.

“You never went to the police. Are you willing to go to the police and to prosecutors about this now?” asked 7News’ Sheldon Fox.

“For sure, 100%. A lot of people go through that, you know, who are traumatized, that lived with that for the rest of their life, people don’t deserve that,” said Bush.

After the interview with the woman who told 7News she was forced into prostitution, drugged, and abused years ago, police tacked on more charges against Satiroglu.

The video of him being met by cops in Nov. 2025 shows his last moments of freedom.

“Weapons on that boat, any guns?” asked an officer.

“Yes. I have a firearm there, yes,” Satiroglu responded.

“Where is the firearm, sir?” asked the officer.

“The firearm, it’s in my safe,” Satiroglu responded.

Satiroglu does not own the home and was only living on the boat that was parked behind it.

Since the night of Satiroglu’s arrest, he’s facing a dozen charges, including kidnapping and sexual activity with a minor.

He is also facing an immigration hold and has a court hearing scheduled on July 9.

Satiroglu remains behind bars with no bond.

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