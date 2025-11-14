HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An alleged victim of a yacht charter operator who has been accused of trafficking and abusing a 17-year-old girl is speaking out and sharing her story.

Sierra Bush, who was 17 at the time, reached out to 7News after seeing the arrest of 45-year-old Kutay Satiroglu on Thursday.

The Miami Beach boat captain is accused of committing sex crimes aboard his yacht, which was docked at a Pine Tree Drive home.

Authorities say the victim, who was found at Satiroglu’s home, which led to his arrest, was held against her will and forced to have sex with his friends for money.

“She said that she was assaulted and trafficked, and I actually was as well by the same man,” said Bush. “I feel like people should hear the story, you know, I feel like other young women, anybody honestly, any woman around should be able to hear this, to prevent themselves from going through the same thing.”

The now 22-year-old Bush described Satiroglu committing similar crimes aboard his yacht five years ago after meeting him through a friend, gaining the courage to share her story following his arrest.

“Just people having sex everywhere,” said Bush.

Bush provided videos and pictures of drug and liquor-fueled parties she said were arranged by Satiroglu in Hollywood and other locations. She said at no point did anybody ask about her age.

“There’s no conversation about age whatsoever,” said Bush.

She said she lived with Satiroglu for more than a year.

“It’s real. It’s very real,” said Bush.

She said she was often force-fed a horse tranquilizer along with ketamine and cocaine.

After claiming to have gotten in too deep into the situation, she believed she was too young and too scared to leave.

She finally escaped after hearing Satiroglu offer to give her away to a friend.

“Kutay goes, ‘Do you want her? You could take her. Take her with you, you can have her,” said Bush.

She told 7News that after five years, she’s ready to go to the police with her story.

She said the trauma from her experience caused her to leave Florida for several years, but, following Satiroglu’s arrest, she hopes her story helps other victims come forward.

“A lot of people who go through that, who are traumatized, who live with that for the rest of their life,” said Bush. “People don’t deserve that, people don’t deserve to feel like that. People don’t deserve to deal with bad people like that in this world.”

Satiroglu was charged with human trafficking and lewd and lascivious battery.

