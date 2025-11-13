MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach man who operates a boat charter business has been arrested on charges of human trafficking and lewd and lascivious battery after police said he held a 17-year-old girl against her will and forced her to perform sex acts for money.

According to the arrest report, 45-year-old Kutay Satiroglu was taken into custody Tuesday night at a residence on Pine Tree Drive, where officers found the teenage victim.

Investigators said the girl’s mother called police after receiving a “concerning” phone call from her older daughter, who said the teen was being physically and sexually abused.

When officers arrived, Satiroglu told them the teen had been drinking and that he had called her mother to pick her up, police said.

Once alone with investigators, the 17-year-old told detectives she had been in a romantic relationship with Satiroglu and had been working for his yacht charter business for two months, according to the report.

She alleged that Satiroglu forced her to have sex with his friends in exchange for money, which he used to fund their household, and that he provided her with drugs during the encounters.

The teen also said Satiroglu often became violent and would beat her if she refused his demands or failed to bring other girls to the yacht, according to the report.

Detectives from the Human Trafficking and Special Victims units conducted interviews before arresting Satiroglu, who invoked his right to remain silent.

He faces charges including human trafficking of a minor for commercial sexual activity, lewd or lascivious battery, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.