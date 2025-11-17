MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A former employee of a yacht owner accused of human trafficking and other crimes gave her account of the stunning things she saw on board, and she’s accused him of a sickening act.

Krissila Calderon said she managed 45-year-old Kutay Satiroglu’s boat charter, King’s Yacht, starting in 2021 after she moved to Miami from New York.

“I was around a lot of sketchy people in Miami. Sketchy in the sense, the type of people you don’t feel safe around,” she said.

Calderon said Satiroglu’s arrest at his home on Pine Tree Drive earlier this month gave her the courage to speak up about her time working for him.

“Once I heard that he had been arrested for such charges, it was a feeling of relief,” she said.

According to Miami Beach Police, the boat captain is accused of committing sex crimes with a 17-year-old girl. Detectives said the victim was forced to have sex with Satiroglu’s friends for money and was found at his home being held against her will. The victim later told investigators she was in a romantic relationship with Satiroglu and had been working for his yacht charter for two months.

Speaking with 7News virtually, Calderon said she witnessed drug-fueled parties on board during her time working for him.

“There were numerous amounts of drugs on the boats at these yacht parties. You would see people high to the point of passing out,” she said.

Calderon said she was so worried by the drugs and aggressive behavior toward girls that she would help with their ride home once the party was over.

“I had to send girls home in Ubers to make sure they weren’t taken advantage of,” said Calderon. “The job became very scary.”

Throughout her time on the boat, she said Satiroglu could be intimidating or threatening.

“If something went south with a booking for one of the yachts, he became violent and very degrading with his words,” she said.

In 2022, Calderon said things took a turn for the worse.

“He tried to make a sexual advance on me, and because I said no, he tried to get violent with me, and eventually I was able to fight my way safely out of the boat, and I tried to press charges on him moving forward,” she said.

Calderon said her case against him never moved forward, and since then, she’s moved back to New York.

“I felt discouraged, like that gave Kutay a sense of power, like he can get away with doing anything,” she said.

However, after his arrest, Calderon said she feels safe returning to Miami.

“I felt scared. I felt like I always had to watch out for him, just in case he would pop out of nowhere. It wasn’t a good feeling to have to visit with fear in my heart,” she said.

Now, Calderon hopes her story helps others who may have also been victims.

“The more women that come out and have the courage to speak up, everyone else can receive the justice they deserve as well,” she said.

Calderon is the second victim to speak out about Satiroglu’s alleged crimes to 7News. Earlier this month, Sierra Bush, who was 17 at the time, told 7News she was also a victim of Satiroglu.

“She said that she was assaulted and trafficked, and I actually was as well by the same man,” said Bush.

Calderon said she wants to pursue charges again.

7News reached out to Miami Beach Police about Calderon’s case and they said they are checking on that case.

Satiroglu remains behind bars.

