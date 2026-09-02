SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A therapist intern at a Homestead addiction and behavioral health treatment facility was arrested after police said she had an unauthorized sexual relationship with a client under her care.

Michelle Luchau-Rebora, 32, was arrested Tuesday on a second-degree felony charge of a psychotherapist engaging in sexual conduct with a client without authorization.

According to an arrest report, Luchau-Rebora was an intern acting as a mental health therapist at New Hope C.O.R.P. in Homestead.

The alleged victim, a 42-year-old man, was a patient and resident at the facility.

Police said the client reported having a romantic and sexual relationship with Luchau-Rebora from June to September 2025.

Investigators said she allegedly helped him leave the restricted facility so the two could meet privately at several locations.

Investigators said the encounters allegedly occurred at her Pinecrest home, Jackson Memorial Hospital and her mother’s home in Key Biscayne.

According to the report, the client said Luchau-Rebora told him not to disclose the relationship because it could affect her ability to work as a therapist.

The client later reported the relationship to her employer, which resulted in her termination, according to police.

Luchau-Rebora later surrendered to authorities without incident. A judge found probable cause and set her bond at $5,000.

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