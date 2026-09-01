Two schools in Hollywood received the all clear hours after they were placed on lockdown, as police conducted an investigation that was triggered by a threat, officials said.

7Skyforce hovered above Hollywood Police officers at Hollywood Hills High School, located just east of U.S. 441, just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Two officers were seen in one of the buildings holding long rifles.

Investigators said Hollywood Hills High and Stirling Elementary were the two campuses that were placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution after someone made a threat in the area of North 56th Avenue and Stirling Road.

When asked whether the threat was made directly to either of the schools, detectives said this did not appear to be the case.

Authorities said officers went classroom by classroom on both campuses to make sure all students were accounted for.

Officers shut down a portion of Stirling Road while they investigated.

7News cameras later captured students moving students outside of their classrooms. At a news conference held early Tuesday afternoon, Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn said the students were taken to their schools’ athletic fields.

Meanwhile, concerned parents waited just outside the schools’ campuses.

“This is terrible. you know? This is terrible, to see many, many police, [there are more] coming. I don’t know what happened inside; I have my two daughters inside,” said a parent.

A BCPS spokesperson said the principal at Hollywood Hills High “has remained in communication with parents and families throughout the day to keep them updated on the situation.”

According to BCPS, both schools received the all clear just before 1 p.m. and proceeded with an early release for students.

In an update on the department’s Instagram account, a Hollywood Police spokesperson wrote, “The Hollywood Police Department has completed its safety assessment of Hollywood Hills High School. The campus has been rendered safe, and there are NO CREDIBLE THREATS at this time.”

Hepburn advised parents that there is a reunification area in a parking lot on the southwest corner of Stirling Road and North 46th Avenue.

Police have not provided further details about the nature of the threat, but parents told 7News that school officials said to them that this may have been a potential bomb threat.