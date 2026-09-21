HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man charged for allegedly impersonating an official with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been arrested again on federal charges, authorities said

A federal SWAT team brought out an armored truck and guns while taking Jonathan Christian Gonzalez Reyes in Hialeah, Sunday morning.

Gonzalez Reyes’ arrest comes three days after he was arrested for allegedly posing as an ICE agent.

Police said the suspect threatened to shoot and extort money from a food truck owner and his son.

Gonzalez Reyes is currently facing charges of impersonating an officer and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Monday morning, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security confirmed he will now face federal charges as well.

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