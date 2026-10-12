MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A pursuit along the Palmetto Expressway involving Florida Highway Patrol troopers and a driver who fled a traffic stop ended with a rollover crash in Miami Lakes that sent three people to the hospital and shut down a busy on-ramp for hours, authorities said.

Florida Highway Patrol, Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the wreck near the southbound Northwest 154th Street on-ramp, early Monday morning.

According to investigators, troopers initiated a traffic stop on a silver BMW for speeding along the southbound lanes near Northwest 47th Avenue, just before 4:15 a.m..

But the driver of the BMW evaded the traffic stop and sped away, and a pursuit was initiated, authorities said.

Detectives said the driver of the BMW attempted to exit the highway onto NW 154th Street but failed to negotiate the curve, causing him to veer off the highway and end up in the shoulder embankment, where it collided with a culvert drain and overturned.

Officials said the marked FHP patrol vehicle involved drove down the embankment and collided with the BMW.

7 Drone Force later captured first responders and tow trucks at the scene.

Paramedics transported the driver and two passengers who were inside the BMW to area hospitals. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

The crash shut down both the on- and off-ramps on Northwest 154th Street. The off-ramp reopened to traffic shirtly after, but the on-ramp remained closed for hours, preventing drivers from entering the highway from Miami Lakes Drive.

Charges against the driver of the BMW are pending.

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