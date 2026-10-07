SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - A search warrant for rapper Trippie Redd’s Southwest Ranches home in Broward led to the arrest of someone other than the artist.

Police say 25-year-old Braveone Jones was taken into custody in connection to a September shooting outside of a popular Jamaican restaurant in Wynwood.

The shooting left two people hospitalized. Both victims survived.

Jones is charged with attempted murder.

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