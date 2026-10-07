FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A law enforcement situation is unfolding outside a home in Fort Lauderdale after a man barricaded himself inside the house when deputies arrived to the home with a warrant.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said their Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response team attempted to serve a warrant to the subject near the 2300 block of Northwest 15th Court on Tuesday evening.

The man decided to barricade himself inside the home, leading deputies to establish a perimeter and call for backup.

BSO SWAT Team responded to the scene and are working the incident.

7News cameras captured heavy law enforcement presence blocking roads in the area and SWAT team rolling in with heavy equipment as a drone could be seen overhead in the distance.

It’s unclear what the warrant was issued for or when the alleged crime occurred.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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