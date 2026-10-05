MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Four men are behind bars after investigators said they cracked down on a sophisticated drug trafficking operation.

The months-long undercover investigation dubbed “Operation Pink Panther” led to 70 pounds of drugs being found and $50,000 of alleged drug money recovered, Miami Beach Police said.

Detectives executed the search warrant in the area of the 1200 block and Pennsylvania Avenue in Miami Beach last month.

Body camera footage obtained by 7News shows officers entering the condominium with their guns drawn as they conducted a search of the property. Hours before the search, video shows officers making two of the four arrests.

The operation resulted in the arrests of 30-year-old Cesar Suppa, 25-year-old Santiago Lujan, 39-year-old Jhon Ramirez and 29-year-old Matias Serrano.

Investigators say the words “Pink Panther” are often associated with pink cocaine.

Police said the team involved in this operation infiltrated Whatsapp chat groups. One of the chats in 2025, according to investigators, had a Pink Panther logo. Detectives gained the trust of the people in the group throughout months of conversations and were able to identity those involved before executing the search warrant.

According to officials, the chats were being used to traffic drugs.

Speaking with 7News, Miami Beach spokesperson Christopher Bess said the arrest of the four men is a big deal when it comes to the city and residents’ safety.

“Huge, not only were they poisoning our visitors and our residents, but they were also extremely dangerous individuals. These arrests definitely saved lives of not only our visitors, but also our residents and kids. Our detectives were committed to not only putting these guys behind bars, but also following through the judicial system to make sure they get the time that they deserve,” said Bess.

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