BROWARD (WSVN) – The Florida Department of Health in Broward County has confirmed one human case of locally acquired dengue fever in the area.

The health department and Broward County Mosquito Control have said that they are coordinating surveillance, prevention and control efforts.

Officials said that the illness can present as a flu-like illness with severe muscle aches and joint pain, fever, and sometimes a rash, with no respiratory symptoms.

The symptoms will appear within 14 days and is not contagious.

Officials advised people to wear protective clothing to prevent mosquito bites.

The announcement comes after the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention urged Floridians to take protective measures as most of the 485 cases in the state this year are centered around Tampa, with Hillsborough and Miami-Dade counties reporting the most cases in the state.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.