NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after a shooting led two people to jump from windows in a North Miami gated community.

7News cameras captured North Miami Police officers outside the 14000 block of Biscayne Boulevard with police and fire rescue vehicles at the scene after witnesses reported hearing gunshots early Sunday morning.

“It was, like, a little bit shocking, because I didn’t know if I should leave the apartment or hide or just like go to sleep and ignore it, but it was like a little scary,” said resident Diana Sovalvarro

A resident recorded video of two people jumping from a broken window following the gunfire.

The footage shows one person jumping from a window, then a second person struggling through broken blinds before jumping.

The two ran away.

Dollar bills were seen strewn about under the window area that a seemingly bloodied curtain hangs from.

“I just heard the gunshots, then a glass shatter, then a lot of water started coming down, and then we heard the alarm going on,” said Sovalvarro.

Neighbors believe a water pipe of some kind may have been hit in the chaos and that the water damage forced out residents.

Some residents remained locked out of their apartments as of late Sunday afternoon.

“No, sir, I’ve never been stuck outside my apartment for seven hours plus,” said a resident who slept in his truck all night. “And the water rushed in, it was about maybe like, like an inch and a half, two inches of water. It happened like a movie.”

Police said one person is recovering from gunshot wounds at the hospital.

“It was scary, but I also want to go sleep,” Sovalvarro said shortly after the incident. “It’s too late to be out here.”

A neighbor shot video of a man being taken away by police nearby, but it is unclear what connection, if any, he has to this incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

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