WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — A school bus flipped over onto its roof during a multivehicle crash in central Florida on Monday morning, killing two people — including a 10th grade girl — and injuring several others, authorities said.

Nearly 40 people were on the school bus that was headed to Winter Haven High School in Winter Haven when an oncoming car crossed the center line and caused the crash, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a morning news conference.

“It was a horrible crash,” Judd said. “It was a terrible, tragic morning. “We had a beautiful 10th grade girl lose her life.”

The bus had been traveling along a Winter Haven road shortly after 6 a.m. when an oncoming car crossed the center line and crashed into the side of the bus near the rear wheels, Judd said. The impact ripped the tire off the bus and caused it to crash head on into an oncoming Jeep, which caught on fire.

A person in the Jeep died. Judd said first responders spent the first several hours getting people to the hospital, identifying them and reuniting students with their parents.

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