SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 46-year-old man was arrested after investigators said he wore ICE gear and intimidated voters at a Brazilian presidential election polling site at Miami Dade College’s Kendall Campus.

Danilo Alves Silva was taken into custody Sunday after deputies said his appearance and behavior caused concern among people gathered to vote.

According to a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office arrest report, the Kendall Campus was serving as a polling location for the Brazilian presidential election while deputies were on scene to provide security.

Shortly after 2 p.m., investigators said several people spotted Silva aggressively walking around the election site while wearing a blue ICE hat, an ICE raid jacket, sunglasses, a mask covering his face, blue jeans and tactical-style boots.

Deputies said Silva was seen walking between two polling locations on campus before plainclothes detectives began following his movements.

According to the report, detectives saw Silva interacting with several people who appeared fearful because they believed he was an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent.

Investigators said some feared an ICE agent was interfering with the election and could potentially deport people at the site.

Silva was later approached by an upset person and another person holding a camera who confronted him about his attire and accused him of frightening voters, the report states.

Detectives intervened to prevent the confrontation from escalating.

When investigators asked Silva whether he was a federal agent, he responded, “No,” according to the report.

Deputies detained Silva and asked him for identification, but he said he did not have any.

Investigators said Silva then threatened a detective, telling him “he will regret making this decision” and that “he will come after him and everyone on scene.”

Silva was given a trespass warning barring him from returning to the Miami Dade College property and was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Silva faces charges of prohibited intimidation or suppression of voters, conspiracy to commit bribery, threatening a public servant to influence their performance and unlawful use of a police badge or insignia.

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