OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Police officer has been injured in a crash in Opa-locka.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Opa-locka Boulevard and Northwest 17th Avenue.

The police vehicle and another car appeared to have crashed head-on, with the front ends of the vehicles showing heavy damage.

The latter car was seen with its airbag deployed and the rear window shattered.

Two people were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

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