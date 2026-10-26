NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Golden Glades sign attached to a tower near the exit of the area’s Park & Ride has fallen on the road.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene near the 16000 block and Northwest Seventh Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies and other law enforcement agencies responded to the downed sign and blocked the nearby streets.

According to 7’s Ralph Rayburn, authorities believe the tower fell by the strong winds being felt across the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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