MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami woman is heartbroken and feels ripped off after agreeing to sell a man a shelving unit from her business on Facebook Marketplace, only for him never to pay the money he agreed to send through Zelle.

“The fact that he did that on purpose, he planned it all along,” the woman told 7News.

The victim, who did not wish to be identified, said she feels taken advantage of after trying to make a sale online.

“I was very mad. I was really upset,” she said.

The woman was selling items from her family business, which was kept at a downtown Miami storage facility. She needed the money to help her husband, who has fallen seriously ill and is undergoing medical treatment.

“We had to close because of my husband’s condition,” she said. “We’re hoping for the best.”

Surveillance stills from the facility obtained by 7News captured the subject walking with the woman to the storage unit on the day they agreed to make the sale.

“He agreed to pay me $250,” the woman said.

As part of the deal, she was offering shelving and other assorted items. He agreed to purchase all of them.

“He’s like, ‘I want them all,'” she said.

A chain of text messages shared between her and the fraudulent buyer shows they agreed to the deal and set up the meeting for Sept. 18.

When he arrived, he asked to pay via Zelle, saying he didn’t have cash on hand.

“He got here, and he said, ‘I don’t have cash. Can I send you a Zelle?’ I’m like, ‘Sure. Send me a Zelle.’ Then when he loaded up his truck, it was filled with boxes and shelving. He told me, ‘I can’t send it to you right now,'” the victim said.

The subject then alluded to his religious beliefs to gain her trust and assuage concerns that he wouldn’t pay.

“‘Before Shabbat, I’ll send you the money.’ And I’m like, ‘OK, just send it before Shabbat,'” she said.

The woman acknowledged that the buyer knew she was Jewish, and promised to pay the outstanding $250 that Friday night by sundown.

When it was time for the transfer, she reached out. “Hey, I never received payment. Please send ASAP,” the first text message read.

A couple of hours passed before she sent another message. “Payment please,” the next message read.

Not long after that, “I’ve been very patient, but I need you to pay now, please. You already know my situation, and I trusted you to leave without paying me. Please don’t do me wrong,” her last message pleaded.

Realizing she’d been had, she’d hoped, despite the ringing alarm bells, that he would pay what he agreed to send.

“I got mad, I got disappointed. I wanted to cry,” she said.

She also tried calling the man, but that he later blocked her number.

She added that she’s normally a trusting individual, which led her to put good faith in the man and his word. It also came at a challenging time when she needed the money.

“I trust everybody until you prove me wrong. And that was a moment of weakness,” she said.

She hopes sharing her story will help others take precautions to avoid falling prey to a similar stunt.

“I hope that a lot of people can learn from this and get paid before they leave, no matter what,” she said. “It’s very disappointing to see young people take advantage of the elderly, especially at a moment like this.”

Miami Police said they’re investigating this incident.

Officer Michael Vega also added that, with social media, money-transfer apps like Zelle, and people generally operating in good faith, slithery con operators like this man have several ways to deceive people into falling for these schemes.

“The correct thing would’ve been: ‘Hey, you don’t have the money right now? I’ll hold onto this. When you send it to me, I’ll give it to you,'” said Vega.

The clear view of the subject’s face in those surveillance stills should help police identify him, they said.

“Someone in your family is gonna turn you in, they’re gonna turn you in, and you’re gonna face jail,” said Vega.

Authorities suggested that anyone using Facebook Marketplace or similar sites should always have someone else present during any agreed meetings to exchange payment for items. They also advised reviewing the other person’s profile for anything out of the ordinary. If anything seems off, like no reviews, avoid further contact.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.