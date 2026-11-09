NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A scheme targeting drivers involved in crashes prompted Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies to come together to warn residents.

Officials say the scheme begins when offenders show up at crash scenes unannounced, bringing tow trucks or claiming to offer help to affected drivers. That’s when these suspects get victims to sign away their vehicles, leaving them owing thousands.

“You’re involved in an accident, somebody pulls up and starts offering services, don’t do it, because it’s going to be a scam,” said Lt. Rafael Lola with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities gave 7News an exclusive look at their efforts to stop these schemes last Thursday.

FHP and MDSO officials orchestrated several crashes across Northwest Miami-Dade to draw in scammers, with undercover cops posing as traffic crash victims.

“They’ll arrive, a lot of the time even before law enforcement does,” said an officer.

7News cameras showed one of the staged wrecks at Northwest 12th Avenue and 95th Street, where two cars were crashed in the area.

If no interest is found after the crash, the vehicles are towed away and relocated to stage another event.

During the mission, officers detained two men for allegedly engaging in the scheme.

Troopers said the men had police scanners in their car and responded to a reported traffic crash. However, authorities staged the crash to attract scammers like them.

One of the men detained by MDSO did not comment when 7News asked about the incident.

Authorities shared their concerns about the recent trend.

“It’s illegal here in the state of Florida to solicit anyone who’s involved in a traffic crash,” said Lt. Angel Rogers from the Florida Highway Patrol.

“Accident scene solicitation. Our citizens are falling victim to this, and we would like to find ways to prevent it,” said MDSO detective Samantha Choon.

During the ride-along, other incidents included a call regarding a man who was attacked by an ex-employee.

“He had a dispute with his old co-worker,” said a deputy.

After the team’s work was done for the day, deputies and troopers came together to celebrate their hard work.

“For my takedown team, great work, FHP; everybody else, thank you so much,” said an MDSO officer.

Officials warn the public against accepting any services from anyone who appears at a crash scene unless those involved in the crash called for help. This includes a fake tow truck operator, someone posing as an attorney, or someone offering body shop work.

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