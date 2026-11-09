HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a young girl abandoned in a car in Homestead on Saturday.

Dispatch calls alerted first responders of an unresponsive child that was reportedly left in a vehicle for over eight hours at 1210 NW 9th Court.

“They’re advising the baby is still in the car seat,” said a dispatcher.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue rushed to the area and found the young girl in need of medical attention.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the child did not survive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

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