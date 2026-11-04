Amendment 3 was approved by Florida voters, upending property taxes and budget cuts across the state.

The amendment, which takes effect in January, will raise non-school homestead exemption to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028.

By late Tuesday night, the measure led with over 60% of the vote, enough for it to pass.

Under this amendment, Florida homeowners are expected to save thousands of dollars in property taxes a year, but it will cost local governments billions of dollars.

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