(WSVN) - Voters across Miami-Dade and Broward have decided to renew a tax measure that would boost teacher pay and fund school safety.

Miami-Dade County voters showed a strong commitment to public education during Tuesday’s midterm election, approving the renewal of a school tax referendum by more then 81% of the vote.

The approval of the measure ensures continuation of funding for Miami-Dade County Public Schools dedicated exclusively to improving teacher and instructional personnel compensation and strengthening school safety measures across the county.

The measure was first approved by voters in 2018 before being renewed in 2022. The latest renewal will ensure continued support to more than 300,000 public and charter school students through 2031.

In a statement, Superintendent Rafael A. Villalobos said:

We are profoundly grateful to the voters of Miami-Dade County for once again placing their trust in our public schools. Our teachers carry the weight of inspiring our children every single day, and ensuring they are competitively compensated is essential to retaining the very best talent in our classrooms.

Meantime in Broward, just over 66% of voters also decided to renew their respective school tax referendum.

Broward Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn released a statement applauding the results, which reads in part:

“​Today, voters overwhelmingly affirmed their trust in Broward County Public Schools and recommitted to investing in world class talent, student safety and well-being with the highest percentage of voter support since the first referendum passed in 2018.”

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