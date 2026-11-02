DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Final campaign pushes are on across the state before Election Day on Tuesday, as key races and local issues hang in the balance

Early voting ended on Sunday, so the gubernatorial candidates spent the weekend making their closing pitches to supporters, hoping to drive them to the polls.

Democrat David Jolly rallied supporters in Coral Gables on Sunday as part of his “Believe in Better” tour.

Joined by his running mate, Gwen Graham, Jolly pushed his plans for affordable housing, healthcare, education and infrastructure.

Jolly said with a finish line in sight, it all comes down to turnout.

“The reality is, this race is going to get decided by who shows up on Tuesday now, and I love that we’re starting where we are going into Tuesday. But, we got to leave it all on the field, turn out every voter, and I know Byron’s going to try to do the same thing,” said Jolly. “Ultimately, we’ll find out.”

Republican Byron Donalds rallied supporters in Tampa on Sunday as his “Florida Dream” campaign pushes towards Election Day.

Donalds promised to keep taxes low, protect property owners and preserve the freedom he said draws people to Florida.

“This is why people come here. They come for the freedoms, the opportunity, the liberty. They come for the safe streets. They come for the limited government, the low taxes, and when it comes to your personal pockets, the no taxes. That’s why people come, and as your next governor, we are going to remain the free state of Florida,” said Donalds.

The governor’s race is not the only contest on the ballot.

Democratic U.S. senatorial candidate Angie Nixon made a final push for support in South Florida on Sunday, as she tries to unseat Republican incumbent Ashley Moody.

In Florida’s 27th congressional district, Republican Maria Elvira Salazar is fighting to keep her seat against Democrat Elliott Rodriguez.

Voters in Miami will also decide the future of public waterfront property on Virginia Key.

Referendum 3 is centered on a proposed long-term lease for marina development, with supporters and opponents divided over the project’s future and its potential environmental impact.

“They would have to dredge this entire bay bottom, right, eliminating all the seagrass, tearing up all the mangroves and wetland habitats, soft corals, sponges, all of that, in order to get their megayacht marina in place. So, that’s going to cause irreversible environmental damage,” said an opponent of the referendum.

Polls are open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Unlike early voting, voters must cast their ballots at their assigned precinct.

Voters must take a valid form of identification with their signature on it.

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