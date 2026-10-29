MIAMI (WSVN) - A convicted killer learned his fate in court Thursday after he attacked and killed a tourist on South Beach.

27-year-old Tamarius Davis was sentenced to 50 years behind bars plus 25 years probation after days of emotional testimony from the victim’s family.

The judge called it one of the hardest cases she or any other judge would have to consider before announcing that sentencing a few moments later.

“I have tried my best to impose a sentence which punishes, but also allows for some hope, even though it may be small. Mr. Davis, please stand. I am sentencing you to 50 years in Florida State Prison, specifically as to count one, 50 years state prison with a 25 year minimum mandatory, followed by 20 years of probation. Count two, 30 years state prison with a 20 year minimum mandatory. Count three, five years state prison, you are to receive credits unserved,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Laura Stuzin.

State prosecutors were hopeful Davis would be sentenced to life behind bars, while his defense attorneys hoped for no more than 25 years, much less than what he received.

The sentencing stems from the 2021 second-degree murder of 21-year-old Dustin Wakefield.

Davis had approached Wakefield, his wife and young son as they enjoyed lunch on Miami Beach and pointed a gun at Wakefield’s baby.

That’s when Wakefield stepped in front of that gun and was shot by Davis five times taking his life.

All of Davis’ sentences are set to be served concurrently. His attorney is expected to speak later Thursday.

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