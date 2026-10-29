NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are dead following a murder-suicide inside an apartment in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 17000 block of Northeast 14th Avenue on Wednesday night.

Deputies said a man and woman were found suffering from gunshot wounds following a shooting.

Both succummed to their injuries, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units.

Investigators said preliminary information reveals there was a domestic-related incident when the woman arrived to the apartment to pick up her belongings. While the man initially let her inside, things appear to have escalated when the man pulled out a firearm and shot the woman then turned the gun on himself.

Officials have not determined the relationship between the two deceased people.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.