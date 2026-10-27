MIAMI (WSVN) - An American Airlines flight attendant was arrested at Miami International Airport after deputies said she used her employee travel benefits to visit a 75-year-old woman as part of a scam that cost the victim more than $25,000.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Destiny Blake, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested late Friday evening by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers after arriving at MIA on an international flight.

Investigators said the scheme began in November 2025 when the Palm Coast woman received a phone call from someone claiming to represent Publishers Clearing House.

The caller told her she had won a sweepstakes prize but needed to mail a $500 gift card to Blake to collect her winnings.

Authorities said the victim complied and later discovered she had been locked out of her email account after someone changed her password.

Investigators said Blake later received $14,220 in cash and Zelle payments from the victim.

On Nov. 18, detectives said Blake used her American Airlines travel benefits to fly from New York to Daytona Beach before taking an Uber to Palm Coast.

The following morning, she visited the victim’s home for approximately 15 minutes before returning to the airport, investigators said.

Detectives also discovered Blake had been added as an authorized user on the victim’s Apple Card account.

A family member later found a note inside the victim’s home instructing her to tell the credit card company that Blake was her granddaughter and had permission to use the card, investigators said.

Authorities identified 88 credit card transactions totaling $10,590.30, including purchases from eBay, Apple, T-Mobile, a Brooklyn hair salon, and dozens of Uber rides and Uber Eats orders.

Surveillance footage also showed Blake using the victim’s credit card at a supermarket in Queens, New York, deputies said.

“Most flight attendants use their benefits to see the world. Blake used hers to further a scam against a senior resident,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly.

Investigators estimated the victim lost approximately $25,310.

Blake faces charges of organized scheme to defraud more than $20,000 from a victim 65 or older, fraudulent use of personal identification information of a person 60 or older, and grand theft of more than $20,000.

She was transported to the Miami-Dade County jail and later released on a $30,000 bond.

Anyone who believes they were targeted in a similar scam or had financial dealings with Blake is asked to contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911.

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