FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - King tides returned to South Florida on Tuesday morning.

In Fort Lauderdale, the seawater rose rapidly and overflowed from a canal onto the street near North New River Drive and Las Olas Boulevard.

A portion of the Riverwalk was completely underwater.

7News cameras captured significant flooding in the streets of a residential neighborhood off Southeast 11th Street and Andrews Avenue that reached driveways and even homes.

Streets across Broward and Miami-Dade were flooded all day Monday.

On Hollywood Beach, strong waves washed ashore, as high tide peaked around 10 p.m.

Back in Fort Lauderdale, “No Wake” signs went up in the road at Las Olas Boulevard and Isle of Palms Drive, warning drivers to slow down.

“Wait ’til it drops and watch the clock. Then it comes back at night,” said a resident.

The powerful tide left businesses near Las Olas boarded up, in an effort to keep the water out.

Officials also looking into whether the windy conditions caused a sign to partially collapse at the Golden Glades Park & Ride.

In Miami Beach on Monday, water was pushed up through the sewer on Collins Avenue, while the bay also breached the sea wall.

Drivers near Lincoln Road were forced to leave their cars on higher ground, with hopes they would not get towed.

Even after the water was gone, some cars still stalled out.

“I had no choice. There was water everywhere,” said a driver.

For some homeowners in Broward, the water rose higher than they had ever seen.

“This is the worst I’ve seen it come up so far like this. Lucky enough, the slab is higher up than the elevation of the road,” said a resident.

High tides will peak Tuesday night due to a full moon.

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