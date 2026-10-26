NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was killed after he lost control of his SUV on Interstate 75 in Northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash took place on the exit ramp to Miami Gardens Drive, Sunday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and FHP units arrived at the scene to find the motorist had veered off the highway and struck a light pole near the northbound lanes.

The man who was behind the wheel of the BMW SUV involved was pronounced dead at the scene.

The front of his vehicle involved sustained extensive damage.

No other injuries were reported.

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