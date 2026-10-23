FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bond court conversation between a Broward judge and an inmate has circulated after the judge began questioning the defendant about cooking.

The suspect, Christopher Johnson, was arrested on Monday and accused of a domestic battery charge.

According to Sunrise Police, Johnson argued with his ex, and it escalated into violence. Johnson allegedly pulled his ex’s hair and punched her in the mouth, busting her lip.

Following his arrest, he appeared in bond court, where Judge Allison Gilman learned he is a chef. The judge asks where he works and what his specialty is, creating the viral moment.

“If you were going to cook me a dish, what would it be?” asked Gilman.

“A steak on the grill,” said Johnson.

“Steak on the grill. Right. See, I either burn it on the outside and then it’s not cooked enough on the inside, or I just overcook it,” said Gilman.

“Ten o’clock, two o’clock. Ten o’clock, two o’clock,” said Johnson while displaying the steak turning with his hands.

“You mean turn the steak?” asked Gilman.

“Ten o’clock, two o’clock,” said Johnson.

“Ten o’clock. Two o’clock,” said Gilman.

“Can you make $1,500 bond?” asked Gilman.

“Yes,” said Johnson.

“Of course you can. With those kinds of things you are cooking. Slackers?” said Gilman.

“Yes,” said Johnson.

“I guess I’ll have to come to Slackers. There are so many restaurants I have to go to,” said Gilman.

Johnson has since bonded out of jail. He has been ordered not to have contact with the victim.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.