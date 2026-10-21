MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - New surveillance video shows a man’s attempted kidnapping of a girl at a Miramar gas station that led to the suspect’s arrest.

The incident all took place near a gas station on South State Road 7 as the 13-year-old victim was walking home.

According to Miramar Police, 32-year-old Michael E. Polanco grabbed the teen from behind and put her in a headlock as he tried to walk away with her.

That’s when officers said a good Samaritan got involved, yelling at Polanco, which allowed the girl to break free and get help.

Polanco was arrested and charged with kidnapping and battery.

The suspect appeared in court Tuesday. He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.