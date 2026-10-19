WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The state of Florida issued an arrest warrant for former Cuban leader Raúl Castro in connection to the 1996 shootdown of two Brothers to the Rescue planes.

Armando Alejandre Jr., Mario de la Peña, Pablo Morales and Carlos Costa were killed in international waters while out patrolling on a humanitarian mission 30 years ago.

Castro, now 95 years old, is already facing federal prosecution.

In May, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Castro was being charged with murder at Miami’s Freedom Tower.

“The United States and President Trump does not, and will not, forget its citizens,” said U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Despite its delay, the announcement was still welcomed by the victims’ friends and families.

“Justice has happened. Not total, but it is some justice,” said a family member.

“My father stood for a free Cuba. That was his most important thing. That’s all he cared about,” said another family member.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier was alongside federal officials in May.

The state issued a no-bond arrest warrant signed by a Miami-Dade County judge.

The warrant said the spies were transmitting flight data and surveilling the Naval Air Station in Key West.

Officials said it is enough probable cause to believe that a conspiracy took place in the state and that Castro gave the orders.

The warrant indicated that state authorities would seek full extradition of Castro if he is arrested outside of Florida.

Uthmeier is expected to announce the warrant at Florida International University on Monday morning.

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