NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have arrested a man in connection to a kidnapping that began at a North Miami apartment complex and ended with a victim being shot and killed in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Devorise Carl Johnson, 21, was arrested Wednesday after being discharged from HCA Aventura Hospital, where he had been treated for gunshot wounds that he suffered during the Oct. 4 incident, according to an arrest report.

Investigators said Johnson and four other subjects were involved in the kidnapping of 22-year-old Eddrick Bethune at the Aliro apartment complex along Biscayne Boulevard.

According to the arrest report, two of the subjects posed as police officers, wearing black clothing with the word “POLICE” on the back, and approached Bethune in a vehicle equipped with flashing red and blue lights.

The subjects ordered the victim to the ground and handcuffed him before taking his apartment keys and cellphone, according to the report.

Investigators said Johnson and two other subjects then used the victim’s keys to enter his apartment, where a second victim was inside.

Surveillance video showed two subjects entering a bedroom while another pointed a firearm toward a sofa in the living room, according to the report.

The second victim grabbed an AK-47-style rifle and opened fire when he encountered Johnson, striking him multiple times. Investigators said Johnson also fired at the victim.

Johnson and the two other subjects continued firing before jumping out of a third-floor bedroom window to escape, according to the report.

Johnson was shot multiple times during an exchange of gunfire inside an apartment before fleeing the scene, investigators said.

Bethune was later found shot to death near Southwest 216th Street and 189th Avenue.

Following his release from the hospital on Wednesday, Johnson was taken to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Homicide Bureau for questioning, where he invoked his right to an attorney.

He was subsequently arrested and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Johnson faces multiple felony charges, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, armed burglary and falsely impersonating a police officer.

The arrest report did not identify the four other men involved or indicate whether or not they had been arrested.

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