MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Unimaginable images and videos showing a dead dog tied to cinderblocks that was dumped in the waters near Miami have sparked outrage online and triggered an investigation by police.

The horrific discovery posted online circulated rapidly after showing the deceased dog floating just below the surface while tied to two cinderblocks. According to the poster, the dog was found on a sunken sailboat in the water, but it’s not clear exactly where that was.

The disturbing find caught the attention of Miami Beach Police, who said it did not happen in their jurisdiction, and Miami Police, who have since opened an investigation.

Miami Police shared a statement with 7News confirming the investigation:

“Today, October 13, 2026, the Miami Police Department became aware of a disturbing video circulating online depicting a suspected case of animal abuse in the Coconut Grove area. Detectives are actively investigating the incident and following up on leads to determine the circumstances surrounding the case and to identify the individual responsible. The investigation remains ongoing.”

There still remains several questions about the chilling find, including where exactly the dog was first dumped or when this might have happened.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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