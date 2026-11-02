HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A video posted on social media showed a baby goat dead on the side of the road after it was previously seen running across Hialeah with money on its body.

The video showed the goat running loose through a parking lot and through traffic with cash taped all over its body.

“A goat full of money, what is that?” said a woman. “Leave the goat alone!”

While it was believed that someone could rescue the animal, further video showed that the goat was later found dead on the side of the road.

Seth Allan, a Miami Beach businessman and concerned citizen, shared that he was offering a $10,000 reward for information that would lead to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

“The person that did this, you need to be held responsible. And if I can be responsible for the person getting arrested and convicted and getting some prison, justice or something like this, great, awesome. Good,” he said on Instagram.

He shared his concerns to 7News on Monday.

“I was, for lack of a better word, distraught. Just so uncomfortable with the idea that someone would torture a baby creature like this,” he said.

Hialeah Police said they are investigating this as animal cruelty, and said that the goat was hit by a vehicle.

Investigators were seen returning to the site on Monday.

Hialeah Police released a statement reading in part:

“Animal cruelty is taken seriously, and our detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

While the investigation remains ongoing, Allen said that he will be waiting for justice for the defenseless animal.

“I’m going to watch this very carefully, as long as it can be validated and they are arrested and convicted, I will be writing a check for $10,000. Happily,” he said.

Anyone with information or additional video footage should contact Hialeah Police at 305-687-2525.

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