GREENACRES, Fla. (WSVN) – A private jet headed to the Bahamas plunged from the sky into Greenacres, Florida on Sunday afternoon, killing all nine passengers aboard.

The impact and its following explosion created a massive burning crater engulfing the area in smoke, knocking down power lines and send debris flying nearby.

For residents across this Palm Beach County neighborhood, the crash turned into an unexpected evacuation.

Roxana Pérez was out grocery shopping when the jet nosedived.

Pérez said her family described the moment the jet came crashing down into their mobile home community as hearing “a loud thunder.”

“There is debris on people’s cars and homes,” Pérez said in Spanish.

She said their home has no power, and they are among the hundreds of residents who must leave while authorities investigate.

“There is no light,” she said.

7 News found Pérez as she waited near buses, hoping to be reunited with her family.

Palm Beach County officials say about 600 people from the mobile home community are expected to be relocated.

Two shelters were put on standby, and Palm Tran is ready to help transport residents.

Natalia Rios doesn’t live in the mobile home community, but she’s also been caught in the chaos.

“You know, waiting to go home, just looking,” said Rios.

The area remains blocked off, keeping her from getting back home.

“The site of the impact is right on Military, which is the entrance to a mobile trail park that we have right behind, unfortunately, that’s a crime scene,” District 3 Commissioner Joel G. Flores said. “They’re investigating that, so the people can’t stay there. We’re relocating them to two shelters in the county. They’re on standby. We have Palm Tran ready to transport them. But, until PBSO does not allow them to evacuate, we will not be making that move. But they should be in a shelter by the end of the night.”

But as the investigation thins, some residents are already being allowed to settle back in.

After waiting hours trying to figure out what was happening, Donna Massa was allowed to return home.

“Oh, relief, relief, yes,” said Massa.

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