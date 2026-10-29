FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A domestic abuse victim is speaking up after a video circulated across social media of a Broward judge asking the man accused of domestically battering her for cooking tips.

The defendant, Christopher Johnson, allegedly pulled the victim’s hair and punched her in the mouth, busting her lip, according to an arrest report.

Following Johnson’s arrest, he appeared in bond court.

In court, Judge Allison Gilman learned he worked as a chef, then began asking where he worked and, “What’s your specialty? What do you cook? If you were gonna cook me a dish, what would it be?”

“I’m a steak guy, the grill man,” Johnson replied.

“Steak on the grill!” Gilman said. “I either burn it on the outside, and then it’s not cooked enough on the inside.”

“10 o’clock, 2 o’clock, 10 o’clock, 2 o’clock,” Johnson demonstrated with his hands.

“You mean turn the steak?” the judge said.

The conversation between Gilman and Johnson went viral and made the victim angry after she watched it on her social media.

The victim and her mother spoke to 7News. They both wish to remain anonymous but say Gilman showed bad judgment.

“The last thing you wanted to be able to see is your abuser on TV, laughing with the judge,” said the anonymous victim. “Talking about cooking steaks.”

On Oct. 22, the bizarre court discussion aired on 7News and has since gone viral.

“What made me contact 7News is that social media,” said the victim.

Video shows the judge smiling while discussing how to cook a steak properly. Gilman even laughed when the defendant repeated his tip, “10 o’clock, 2 o’clock.”

The victim, who has a child with her alleged abuser, says she and her family have been through enough, but now, there’s this.

“People commenting and people sending me videos,” the victim said.

The victim said it seemed like they were treating the situation as a joke.

“She got off topic and went about cooking steak and laughing, making him feel like what he did was just OK,” the victim said.

The victim said she was in shock when she heard the judge begin speaking about cooking, saying, “I was really, really shocked. I was like ‘OMG,’ I was like ‘No!'”

The victim isn’t the only one upset.

Her mother also spoke up about the incident.

“This is my daughter, and I love her,” the mother said. “I don’t think this is professional. As a mother, I was hurt.”

The victim’s mother stood beside her daughter for the entirety of their exclusive interview.

“But don’t sit up there and take my daughter and her situation as a mockery,” said the mother. “You went to school. I know you was taught. Be a judge.”

This isn’t easy for either of the two.

“I have pain,” the victim said. “…I could not believe that she has been so unprofessional. Why is my pain being laughed at? It’s not funny.”

Worries have arisen about what kind of message this treatment of Johnson sends to domestic violence victims.

“This is not a joke, this is a serious matter!” said the victim. “…For the judge, as a woman, to just think it’s okay. I don’t find that fair at all.”

7News has reached out to court officials in Broward County for their response on the viral video and the victim’s statements.

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