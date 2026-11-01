NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a deceased 18-year-old is searching for answers on the gunpoint robbery that led to his death on Friday.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened around 11 p.m., near Northwest 108th Street and 27th Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade County.

The teenager, Nathan Bentley, had seemingly finished grabbing food at a McDonalds when the suspects began following him.

“They were at this McDonald’s behind us,” said the victim’s mother, Nohely Bogert. “They seen some friends across the street. They went to go say hi. And at that point, they were being followed. The suspects who were following him circled him. They pulled out the gun. They asked him to give him whatever he had. My son ran and he was shot.”

According to Bentley’s family, he was at a high school football game with his friends before the incident occurred.

“‘Don’t think that you should go to that game,'” said the victim’s grandmother, Curl Bentley Gonzalez. “‘And if you do go, go early and leave early.’ And I said, ‘Promise me that.’ And he said, ‘OK, Grandma, I will.'”

Now, a heartbroken family must try to cope with an unimaginable loss.

“He just loved who he was,” said Gonzalez. “He loved his culture. Nathan has large families on each side. Everyone loved Nathan.”

“I don’t know what I’m going to do without him,” said Bogert. “His brothers is broken. It’s a big tragedy. You affected a big, big family.”

Around the area where Bentley was shot, family members have left balloons, teddy bears and signs to say ‘We miss you,’

“My firstborn son was taken from me for no reason,” said Bogert.

“Absolutely in disbelief, in shock, complete devastation,” said Gonzalez.

Sunday evening, the family gathered in the same place to hold a candlelight vigil in remembrance of the beloved son and brother.

“My son lit up a room when he walked in,” said Bogert. “Super intelligent, ambitious, motivated. He was a go-getter.”

The family hopes someone will help them get justice as they are left with more questions than answers.

Investigators are now asking anyone with information to come forward.

“Turn yourself in,” said Bogert. “You killed somebody you didn’t even know. You targeted somebody for God knows what reason.”

Anyone with information on this case should contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

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