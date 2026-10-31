NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is dead after a shooting following a verbal altercation in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The incident took place outside a fast food restaurant at Northwest 108th Street and 27th Avenue on Friday evening.

According to Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies, they discovered a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He was then transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

MDSO officials said that preliminary investigation revealed that a verbal altercation took place between the victim and a subject, where the victim was then shot, with the subject fleeing.

Earlier, authorities swarmed the location in West Little River and closed off the area.

7News cameras captured crime scene investigators collecting evidence from a parking lot at a nearby business.

There has been no word on the identity of the subject, and the MDSO Homicide Bureau is currently investigating the incident.

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