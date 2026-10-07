NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Stunning surveillance video captures the moment a 22-year-old was forced into the back of a car before being fatally shot during an abduction at a North Miami apartment.

The chilling kidnapping happened outside of an apartment complex along the 14000 block of Biscayne Boulevard just after midnight on Sunday.

Footage shows a pair of men restraining the victim, identified as 22-year-old Eddrick Bethune, before forcing him into the back of the car. Bethune was later found unresponsive on the side of the road near Southwest 216th Street and 189th Avenue, roughly 40 miles from the complex.

According to police, it all started after a barrage of bullets rang out near the apartment complex, which prompted residents to call 911.

One resident captured multiple men jumping from a broken third floor window on cellphone video.

As one man is seen running through the parking lot, you can see a wad of cash scatter along the side of the road.

A second man is seen falling into the grass moments later. As he gets up, a third man is seen running by.

The shocking surveillance video shows the men appearing to pose as law enforcement, with shirts bearing the word “police” on the back.

After forcing the man into the back of a silver sedan, the men drove off in a hurry, leaving one of the car doors swinging open.

North Miami Police arrived a short time later, uncovering a path of evidence, including blood at a shattered apartment window and money strewn about on the ground.

It was later that morning when Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies found Bethune’s body dumped on the side of the road. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to deputies.

Deputies also found the silver sedan used in the abduction nearby, deliberately set on fire.

As investigators comb both scenes for clues, officials are asking the public for any information that could help them identify the men captured in that surveillance footage.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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