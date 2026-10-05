NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in North Miami turned into an abduction, with two men jumping out of windows and fleeing the scene.

The incident took place along the 14000 block of Biscayne Boulevard just after midnight on Sunday.

7News cameras captured North Miami Police officers as they responded to reports of gunfire. Investigators believe 22-year-old Eddrick Bethune was abducted from this apartment.

A resident recorded cellphone video that captures the sound of several gunshots, followed by two men jumping from a broken window.

Dollar bills were seen strewn across the grass near a broken window at the scene.

Hours later, and over 40 miles away, the investigation took a tragic turn after Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office officials said that one of their captains found an unresponsive man near Southwest 216th Street and 189th Avenue.

The man, who investigators said matched the description of Bethune, had suffered gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additionally, investigators said they found a car that had been set on fire in the area of Southwest 248th Street and 157th Avenue.

Investigators said that the vehicle was intentionally torched and matched the vehicle driven by the abductors.

Back at the apartment complex, locals shared what happened after the chaotic incident.

“It was like a little bit shocking. I just heard the gunshots, and then like a glass shatter, and then a lot of water started coming down, and then we heard the alarm going on,” said resident Diana Sovalvarro.

“I would like to know what’s going on,” said a woman who lives in the building. “It makes me very scared.”

A man who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera said he slept in his truck all night.

“No, sir, I’ve never been stuck outside my apartment for seven hours plus,” he said.

Authorities asked anyone with information on this incident to come forward.

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