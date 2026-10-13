(WSVN) - Fans were given a first look at a Miami classic making that will be making its return to the silver screen.

Production is now officially underway on the New Jersey set of “Miami Vice ’85.”

Austin Butler is set to star in the role of Sonny Crockett opposite Michael B. Jordan, who will play Ricardo Tubbs.

Butler is already looking the part, as he was recently spotted filming in a signature white suit and shades.

The film will explore the glamour and corruption of Miami in the 1980s. It is set to hit theaters on May 19, 2028.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.