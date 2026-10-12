WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WSVN) — A 19-year-old driver was arrested after leading Florida Highway Patrol troopers on a high speed chase near Tampa.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Yaseen Algmaiee was going up to 130 mph in his Corvette on a highway on Saturday night.

During the pursuit, Algmaiee tried to squeeze between two vehicles, colliding with both and driving off, investigators said.

Video showed a trooper performing a Precision Immobilization Technique maneuver to end the pursuit shortly after midnight on Sunday

Algmaiee is facing charges of aggravated fleeing to elude law enforcement and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage.

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