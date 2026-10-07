FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Postal Service driver was arrested on DUI charges while working his route in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

Fort Lauderdale Police said officers responded to the 700 block of Northeast 17th Court at around 8 p.m. Tuesday following a traffic complaint involving a marked USPS vehicle.

The driver was identified as 32-year-old Eliezer Valcourt.

According to the arrest report, officers had received calls about a USPS mail truck whose driver was screaming while driving down the road.

Police said officers located the truck, which nearly struck an officer before they conducted a traffic stop.

A DUI officer was called to the scene after officers noticed possible signs of impairment.

According to the arrest report, Valcourt appeared unsteady on his feet and had glassy, watery eyes and droopy eyelids.

The officer also reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and said Valcourt was slurring his speech.

Valcourt told police he was working and had been on the job since 9 a.m. He denied drinking that day and said he was “almost done,” with three streets remaining on his route.

Police said Valcourt agreed to perform field sobriety exercises.

During the walk-and-turn exercise, the arrest report states that Valcourt stopped, pulled a toothbrush from his pocket and began brushing his teeth in the roadway before starting the exercise.

The officer reported observing seven of eight possible clues during the exercise and said Valcourt nearly fell at the end.

Valcourt was arrested and booked into the Broward County Main Jail. He faces two DUI-related charges.

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