PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A good Samaritan used a life ring created to honor the memory of a teen to rescue a woman from her car after it plunged into a lake following a crash in Plantation.

The crash happened near Northwest 55th Avenue on Monday morning.

Plantation Fire Rescue officials said that the driver misjudged a turn and crashed into another car, then the car went into the lake.

7Skyforce hovered over the area and captured the car in the water.

“And that’s when she hit the gentleman that saved her, and she went through the bushes and into the water,” said Kaitlin Murphins, spokesperson for the Plantation Fire Department.

The other driver got out of their car and jumped into the water to rescue the woman. Bystanders quickly acted, too. They noticed a life preserver hung nearby and threw it in the lake to help.

“Other bystanders came by, and they grabbed a life preserver to throw into the water to assist them,” said Murphins.

The life preserver is a part of a memorial to Aden Perry, who passed away in 2022. Aden tragically lost his life while attempting to rescue a person from their trapped car at a lake in Sunrise.

Aden’s mother, Sarah Perry, shared the organization’s mission.

“That night there was nothing available. So, in his honor, I created the Aden Perry hero life ring to get life rings like this in bodies of water. So next time there’s a water emergency, there is something available to use to save a life,” said Sarah. “Everywhere there is a body of water, there is a potential for a water emergency, so this is so important. This is a perfect example: a good Samaritan saw this, reacted, used a life ring, and we saved a life.”

Multiple fire rescue crews arrived and checked to see if everyone was OK. Crews then pulled the car out of the water.

The driver was not injured, and officials shared their relief.

“It’s good to see good people help through a not-so-happy situation,” said Murphins.

The crash remains under investigation.

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