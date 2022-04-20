SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - An 18-year-old and a 17-year-old both died after a car crashed into a lake in Sunrise. One of the teens wasn’t inside the vehicle but tried to rescue the other teen when no one was coming out of the water, risking his own life.

The incident happened along the 1200 block of Silver Palm Boulevard, just before 10:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Police said the 18-year-old was the driver. He did not survive.

Neighbors heard the commotion off in the distance.

“I heard a lady screaming, ‘Oh, my son, my son he went into the lake,'” said a man in a green polo.

A 17-year-old was walking by with his mother when they witnessed what happened. He jumped in the lake to help but had to be pulled from the water by first responders.

“And then she said he doesn’t know how to swim,” said the man in a green polo.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

“Very sad,” said Rosie Fairlie, who lives nearby. “It was very difficult.”

Fairlie said the good Samaritan was her granddaughter’s best friend.

“I have young kids, too, you know, and I’m so sad for the parents,” one woman said.

A man visited the scene and told 7News the teen was his girlfriend’s son.

The family of the 17-year-old has identified him as Aden Perry, a junior at Western High School in Davie.

Wednesday morning, a moment of silence was held on campus.

Family and friends said he was a bright young man with a bright future ahead of him.

First responders surrounded the lake. Dive crews eventually found the 18-year-old driver’s body.

Police said this was a single-car crash.

Divers pulled the submerged Lexus from the lake on Wednesday morning, while investigators try to figure out what went wrong.

Police said they do not believe the driver was speeding but that he was lost. They have not identified the driver.

The families of the victims at this time are asking for privacy.

