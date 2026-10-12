NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested after police said he kidnapped and robbed a victim at gunpoint during what was supposed to be an iPhone transaction in Doral.

According to the arrest report, the victim initially contacted Nunez-Martinez through Facebook Marketplace on Sept. 28 to purchase an iPhone.

The transaction was completed outside the victim’s apartment building.

On Oct. 9, police said Nunez-Martinez contacted the victim again and offered to sell him additional iPhones.

They arranged to meet outside the same apartment building, but the victim was instructed to go to the rear of the property.

The victim approached a white BMW sedan occupied by two men. As he opened the front passenger door, a second man who had been lying in the back seat suddenly sat up and pointed a firearm at his head, according to the report.

Police said the armed man ordered the victim into the vehicle, where he pressed the firearm against the victim’s hip and demanded his property.

“We want everything you have; we want your money; we want your business,” the armed suspect said in Spanish, according to the arrest report.

The suspects then drove away with the victim inside, traveling toward Northwest 87th Avenue and Northwest 58th Street.

“We can negotiate something, please don’t hurt me,” the victim pleaded, according to the report.

Investigators said the victim attempted to escape near Northwest 87th Avenue and Northwest 58th Street, but both men pulled him back into the vehicle.

The armed passenger allegedly threatened to kill him.

The victim made a second attempt to escape, throwing approximately $4,000 in cash into nearby bushes.

Police said the armed passenger got out of the vehicle to retrieve the money while the victim struggled to free himself from a satchel strap caught around his neck.

The victim eventually broke the strap and escaped, running toward a nearby business, where he hid in bushes out of fear that the suspects would follow him.

Investigators said the victim later received a threatening text message warning him not to report the incident.

Detectives identified Nunez-Martinez through a phone number used to arrange the transactions and vehicle registration records.

On Sunday, Oct. 11, Doral Police detectives located Nunez-Martinez during a surveillance operation.

With assistance from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol, authorities conducted a traffic stop on State Road 826 and took him into custody.

He was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Nunez-Martinez faces charges of kidnapping, armed robbery, grand theft and tampering with a witness or victim.

The report does not identify the second suspect or indicate whether he has been arrested.

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