MIAMI (WSVN) - The two South Florida Urban Search and Rescue teams that were deployed to the Florida Panhandle for Hurricane Isaias are on their way back to South Florida.

Florida Task Force One and Two are expected to return from assisting crews in the aftermath of Hurricane Isaias sometime on Monday.

Florida Task Force One sent 88 members and four K-9 teams from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue trained for search-and-rescue and high-water operations.

Florida Task Force Two, led by City of Miami Fire Rescue, assisted in floodwater evacuations, searches and air missions in Pensacola. Members boarded four UH-60 Black Hawks and worked with the Florida Army National Guard to search damaged areas from above.

Isaias made landfall near Destin as a Category 2, Friday night, leaving a stretch of destruction across the Gulf Coast, as homes were shredded by inches of rain, debris and winds as high as 110 mph that even spawned tornadoes in some areas.

“We are going to submit a Disaster Declaration once we get the data from the counties,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

One woman was in her bedroom when she realized a tree had fallen on her house.

“I got up. I couldn’t see out of the window, and I started to panic a little bit, but eventually pulled myself together, called 911,” she said.

The storm’s remnants also produced soaking rain along the Northeast on Sunday.

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