HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A legal betting battle is brewing as two of the most popular sports betting apps head to court.

The Seminole Tribe of Florida filed a 70 plus page lawsuit against DraftKings Thursday in regards to sports betting in Florida.

This lawsuit comes about a month after DraftKings launched their platform in Florida, flooding TV and social media platforms, to promote and offer their sports betting platform to Floridians as a so-called prediction market or peer-to-peer betting, not a traditional sports book.

However, the Seminole Tribe filed suit Thursday, arguing that the company is operating an illegal sports book in the state of Florida, which they said violates the 2021 compact the state made with the tribe, that gave them exclusive sportsbook rights in exchange for a cut to fund public benefits.

South Florida attorney Eric Schwartzreich, who’s not associated with the case, weighed in on the situation.

“They have the exclusive right under this compact for sports betting and DraftKings is doing this but calling it a different thing. Well, wait a minute, we’re not sports betting here, this is prediction market controlled by federal law, we’re not in violation of the state compact. And that’s the horse race, if you will, that’s the betting argument that is being made here,” said Schwartzreich.

A decision yet to be made on this issue, as it will go to court.

7News has reached out to DraftKings for comment, but has not heard back at this time.

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