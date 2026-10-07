SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. officials announced they’ve stopped multiple shipments of fuel headed to Cuba.

Federal agents said Wednesday morning that they have seized 90 shipments of biodiesel fuel worth $2.8 million that was on its way to Cuba illegally.

Homeland Security Investigations said the fuel was bound for Enetec S.A., an entity used by the Cuban government.

According to authorities, 71 shipments containing around 496,000 gallons of biodiesel were seized at Port Everglades. Another 19 shipments that contained about 119,000 gallons were detained at Port of Houston.

Federal agents said the shipments violated U.S. export laws and sanctions.

“Enforcement actions are not intended to interfere with legitimate humanitarian assistance that supports Cuban families, workers and communities,” said Jose R. Figueroa, Special Agent in Charge of HSI Miami. “These actions concern shipments suspected of benefiting the Cuban regime through a state-controlled entity. Those who seek to undermine U.S. law, who finance, facilitate, or benefit from such efforts should be on notice.”

The operation was carried out by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Department of Commerce.

Officials warn that violators will pay the price.

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